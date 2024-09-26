Kids animated series ‘Milo’ to be available on PBS Kids channel in USA

European entertainment company DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s kids animated series Milo will be available on American public broadcaster PBS Kids starting 1 October. Produced by DeAPlaneta and UK’s Fourth Wall, the show is already available on PBS Kids streaming platforms and its Prime Video channels.

The show introduces viewers to Milo and his friends Lofty and Lark and explains the wide variety of vocations that exist in the world, conveying the message that all jobs are amazing.

Milo’s curiosity about vocations leads him to become a farmer, a soccer player, a chef, a mechanic and a dancer, amongst other jobs.

The first twenty episodes of the show’s first season will be available on TV and the streaming platforms. Its new episodes in the US will coincide with the series’ second season premiere in Europe. The show’s fun and enriching approach to awakening vocations has been recognised in the industry with the award for Best Children’s Series at the British Animation Awards in 2022, and with the Bronze award at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards in the same year.

PBS Kids content VP Adriano Schmid expressed, “We’re excited to continue to bring the playful, curious world of Milo to our audiences at PBS Kids. We hope that Milo’s energy, sense of wonder, and desire to explore a variety of jobs will open up a world of possibilities for kids across the country, helping them discover new interests and passions along the way.”

DeAPlaneta kids & family chief brand officer Diego Ibáñez Belaustegui shared, “When we started working on Milo, we loved the ingenuity with which he explores the world of adults and their professions. We felt that the series brought something special to the world of preschool shows. The fact that PBS – which is known for the care with which it selects content for the little ones – has championed Milo, reaffirms our idea. We are very grateful and proud that Milo’s adventures can finally be enjoyed by American families.”

Fourth Wall founder and CEO Joe Moroney shared, “We are incredibly proud to see Milo on PBS Kids and reach new audiences in the United States. As creators of the IP and a company based in the UK, it’s a huge honour to see Milo grow into an international brand, and we’re delighted to continue sharing Milo, Lofty and Lark’s adventures with children worldwide. We’re grateful for the collaboration with PBS Kids, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, and all our partners, and we’re excited at the opportunity to see Milo inspire young minds across the United States.”