PlayStation reveals PS Plus Essential games for October 2024 

PlayStation has revealed its three titles as a part of its PS Plus Essential offerings for October 2024 – WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service which offers games on a monthly basis for PS4 and PS5 consoles. Users who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium members can add these games to their libraries from 1 October until November 4. These games will remain accessible to players who have added them as long as they remain subscribed to the service.

The synopsis and details about each game is are follows:

WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5

A celebration of 40 years of WrestleMania, featuring iconic superstars past and present, playable across a vast array of game modes. Join the biggest superstars in sports entertainment as the game presents a retelling of WrestleMania’s greatest moments from the last 40 years. Take part in some of wrestling’s most unforgettable and career-defining matches, choosing from the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker and Andre the Giant, alongside current contenders “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns.

Dead Space | PS5

The sci-fi survival horror classic returns, rebuilt to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast Planet Cracker-class ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, he races to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura in hopes of finding Nicole. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, he faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS4, PS5

Enter the psychological horror experience of Doki Doki Literature Club. You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending? This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed.

The gaming giant stated that PS Plus members have until 30 September to add September’s monthly games namely Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II to their game libraries.