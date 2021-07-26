‘Inside The Walt Disney Archives’ exhibits at Graceland Exhibition Center

The six-month exhibition, Inside The Walt Disney Archives, makes its second appearance in the US at the Graceland Exhibition Center. The exhibition showcases more than 450 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself.

Here’s a link to the B-roll of the opening day: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5bjs85blbb6zb3b/DisneyExhibit-B-ROLL.mp4?dl=0

The Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibition celebrates the legacy of The Walt Disney Company archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public. The 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibit will be at Graceland until 2 January 2022. Examples include classic Disney movie screenings, tea parties, Disney trivia nights, haunted mansion, after-hours tours of the exhibit and much more.

Speakers in the video are Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden, Archives and Exhibits VP Angie Marchese, D23: The Official Disney fan club VP Michael Vargo, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Mickey Mouse official voice actor Bret Iwan and Disney Legend, and voice of Goofy and Pluto Bill Farmer.

For more than five decades, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company’s history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney’s correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt’s personal effects.

Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.