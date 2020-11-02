Guru Studio to bring ‘Pikwik Pack’ on 7 November on Disney Jr. and DisneyNOW

Pikwick Pack

Guru Studio, the animation company behind hit shows such as PAW Patrol and True and the Rainbow Kingdom, has dropped the official trailer for its newest preschool series, Pikwik Pack, coming to Disney Junior on 7 November.

Preschoolers will be introduced to the brand-new world of fun, surprise and adventure with Pikwik Pack premiering two back-to-back episodes on the aforementioned date 8:30 a.m. ET/PT onwards on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

The official synopsis goes: Pikwik Pack follows four adorable animal friends as they work together to deliver magical surprises to the kind citizens of their bustling town. Suki the brave hedgehog, along with Axel the go-getter raccoon, Tibor the reliable hippo and Hazel the silly cat, travel together by land, sea and air to bring packages of joy to their neighbors. Whether it’s a telescope, birthday gift or even a snow-cone – young viewers will learn gentle life lessons about the importance of community, responsibility and working as a team to accomplish a common goal. And though they may face rough rapids, stormy skies or a foggy forest, when they work together, the Pikwik Pack always delivers!

“Kids everywhere love the thrill of unwrapping a special surprise, and they’ll get to experience this joy in each episode of Pikwik Pack. Parcel delivery is increasingly becoming a central part of families’ daily lives. In the town of Pikwik, kids get to witness firsthand the important role that package delivery plays in bringing communities together,” stated series creator Frank Falcone.