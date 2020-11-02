Fantasy sports carnival commences on Khelo Fantasy Live

Khelo Fantasy Live that has already attracted thousands of followers will commence India’s first esports carnival. From 1 November it will kick off a 10-day Carnival of fantasy cricket.

“We want to heighten the intensity of the player experience and bring in surprises. The Khelo Fantasy Carnival is one such initiative. It’s a win-win game – wherein users are delighted with the high value winning prize, and the sponsoring brand engages with a high value target audience, besides being promoted in an extensive multi-media campaign,” says Capital Group director Santosh Smith

Culminating on 10 November with the IndianT20 Final, Khelo Fantasy will be running a series of eight unique contests to coincide with the concluding eight matches. With never-before prizes to be won — the grandest is a Renault KWID — as well as Panasonic Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Headset, Hell Energy Drink, Force Watch, Nishman Giftset, MTB Cycle and much more up for grabs. Cricket enthusiasts will be playing for high stakes.

Fantasy gaming, especially when it replicates the final matches leading up to the IndianT20 Finale, calls for deep knowledge and expert team creation on the part of players. Excitement will be running high and the Khelo Fantasy Carnival will provide the best possible experience for the die-hard cricket fans.