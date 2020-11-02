Samsung redesigns Galaxy Store to go all-in for gaming

Samsung wants its phones to be the go-to option for mobile gamers, and it’s taking another step towards achieving that goal. The redesigned Galaxy Store has just two home screen tabs: one for apps and one for games.

According to Samsung’s official blogpost, “When you play on a Galaxy smartphone, like the Galaxy Note20 5G, you can make the most of its immersive display, powerful processor, and super-charged gaming specs. And when you’re ready for the next challenge, Galaxy Store is your one-stop destination. For the apps and experiences tailored to your Galaxy device that you can’t find anywhere else, Galaxy Store has it all—and more.”

Back in early 2019, Samsung gave its Store a fresh coat of paint that’s been stuck around for over a year. Now, Samsung is “relaunching” the Galaxy Store with heavy focus on gaming.

In the new design, Samsung highlights games on the top row as well as personalising recommendations underneath. To get to apps, users have to press a separate “Apps” tab while the store defaults to the “Games” tab.

Each time you buy a game from the Galaxy Store, you’ll earn rewards points that you can put towards another one down the line. You’ll also find exclusive promos and previews on the gaming tab.

“Whether games are your way to take a break, try your luck, or test yourself, the newly redesigned Galaxy Store is the go-to way to browse, discover, and play your favourites. Plus, when you play through Galaxy Store, you can access Galaxy-exclusive games, rewards, and benefits—as well as take advantage of expert gaming and app recommendations to get the most of your Galaxy experience,” reads Samsung’s official blogpost.

Right now, Galaxy Store is the only mobile app store in the United States where you can download the hit title from Epic Games, Fortnite, and squad up with friends.

In Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a user can play more than 100 games from the cloud wherever they go—and play using their compatible Bluetooth controller, right on their Galaxy smartphone. When they download the Xbox Game Pass app directly from Galaxy Store, they can enjoy the complete, full-featured experience with the convenience of in-app purchase capabilities.