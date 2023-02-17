Istanbul-based kids and family entertainment company Fauna Entertainment and Guinness World Records/GWR Studios in the UK are teaming up to develop a new animated series called Brody Luckystar. This is the first animated project from GWR Studios (Guinness World Records’ production arm), which opened its doors last October to develop new kids and family content.

Fauna launched Brody Luckystar as a three-book series for eight to 12 year old back in 2021.

According to Guinness World Records television and digital VP Karen Gilchrist, the new TV concept is a great fit for the Guinness brand because, in each episode, Brody turns everyday activities into opportunities to break unusual records, highlighting how determination can help kids achieve their goals.

The alliance marks GWR’s first fully-animated series project, which will take the globally famous recorder of feats into a 2D world that celebrates the fun and challenge behind each record attempt.

“Brody Luckystar is a shining example of how we can draw on the amazing world of Guinness World Records to create entertaining stories that will show audiences the determination and emotion involved in each and every record attempt,” said Gilchrist.

Brody Luckystar will follow the adventures of its titular character Brody and her family as they move to a new town where everyone has a world record — everyone that is, except Brody. Aimed at young tweens, the series will emphasise the importance of enjoying the journey, not just the destination. Brody desperately wants to break a record and in her quest to achieve this goal she learns so much about friendship, family and the importance of staying true to her values.

Eric Shaw (SpongeBob SquarePants) is attached to write the pilot scripts, and GWR Studios and Fauna (which produced the animated series Kukuli) will co-develop the show’s assets, bible, scripts, and an animatic. They’re currently looking for commissioning broadcasters and co-pro partners.