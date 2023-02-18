As part of its South Asian expansion strategy, Riot Games has announced the appointment of Arun Rajappa as country manager for India and South Asia. With effect from 6February 2023, he has assumed the position and will be stationed in Mumbai.
Arun joins the executive team as the country manager for India and South Asia. He will be responsible for business development in those regions, as well as hiring, managing, and supervising a team that will create immersive player experiences for Riot’s expanding player base across a variety of games, esports, and entertainment.
He has a plethora of experience working for prestigious technological companies like Google and Microsoft. At Google, he served as director of product for Android & Play, where he concentrated on advancing India’s digital transformation with product capabilities that were unique in the market for Android and Play.
As part of its South Asian expansion strategy, Riot Games has announced the appointment of Arun Rajappa as country manager for India and South Asia. With effect from 6February 2023, he has assumed the position and will be stationed in Mumbai.
Arun joins the executive team as the country manager for India and South Asia. He will be responsible for business development in those regions, as well as hiring, managing, and supervising a team that will create immersive player experiences for Riot’s expanding player base across a variety of games, esports, and entertainment.
He has a plethora of experience working for prestigious technological companies like Google and Microsoft. At Google, he served as director of product for Android & Play, where he concentrated on advancing India’s digital transformation with product capabilities that were unique in the market for Android and Play.
“I am thrilled to be joining Riot Games and taking on this exciting new role as the Country Manager for India and South Asia. I have always been passionate about gaming and look forward to working with all our incredible teams and partners to deliver a fantastic player experience which will surely define the future of gaming in the region,” said Rajappa.