As part of its South Asian expansion strategy, Riot Games has announced the appointment of Arun Rajappa as country manager for India and South Asia. With effect from 6February 2023, he has assumed the position and will be stationed in Mumbai.

Arun joins the executive team as the country manager for India and South Asia. He will be responsible for business development in those regions, as well as hiring, managing, and supervising a team that will create immersive player experiences for Riot’s expanding player base across a variety of games, esports, and entertainment.

He has a plethora of experience working for prestigious technological companies like Google and Microsoft. At Google, he served as director of product for Android & Play, where he concentrated on advancing India’s digital transformation with product capabilities that were unique in the market for Android and Play.

From the advent of the gaming era, Arun has played a variety of video games, including Donkey Kong Jr., Prince of Persia, Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, FIFA, Forza, Stray, Descenders, and his current favourite, VALORANT!

Arun, who will represent India at Riot Games, will be under Shinji Komiyama’s direction as the director of country management for Asia Pacific.