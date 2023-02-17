Banijay Kids & Family announced a new animation project Super Happy Magic Forest, produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family with Movimenti Production (both Banijay Kids & Family companies). A broadcast collaboration with BBC and Rai Kids, the series is based on the popular picture books of the same name by Matty Long.

A pre-sale has also been secured with Canal+.

First published by Oxford University Press in 2015, Super Happy Magic Forest is a comedy quest adventure series featuring five heroes, brought together by their mutual love of questing, picnics and frolicking. Led by the outgoing and courageous faun, Hoofius; Blossom (unicorn), Herbert (gnome), Twinkle (fairy) and Trevor (mushroom) battle villains, share journeys, and have a jolly good time along the way as they learn how to be true heroes and how to quest sensibly.

The 52×11 minutes series will bring to life the world created in the books, in a colourful 2D animation for seven plus years. Executive producers are Tiger Aspect Kids & Family’s MD Tom Beattie (Mr Bean: The Animated Series) and Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh (Phineas and Ferb).

“I have been on my own long quest to bring this project to screen and I’m Super Happy that we can now frolic into the magic forest and bring Matty’s beautiful, funny world to life,” said Tiger Aspect Kids and Family MD Tom Beattie.

“We all love the Super Happy Magic Forest books and I’m thrilled to start this production alongside Tiger Aspect Kids & Family. I really can’t wait to bring all the fun of these adventures to their audience,” said Movimenti Production CEO Giorgio Scorza.

“Tiger Aspect Kids & Family and Movimenti Production are a powerful duo of producers and a brilliant example of the combined creative talents within our team. We are very proud that the BBC and Rai Kids have chosen Super Happy Magic Forest as a bridge between the international kids content community,” said Banijay Kids & Family CEO Benoît Di Sabatino.

“Super Happy Magic Forest is full of joy and I loved it from the first moment I saw it. I just know our audience will feel the same too,” said BBC children’s commissioning seven plus head Sarah Muller.

“Super Happy Magic Forest is going to bring fun and fantasy. We look forward to welcoming this new co-production with BBC, Movimenti Production and Tiger Aspect Kids & Family on Rai Yoyo TV,” said Rai Kids MD Luca Milano.

“I am beyond excited that the five heroes of the Super Happy Magic Forest books are making the journey from page to screen. What started as me doodling in a sketchbook will become a whole series of animated adventures and I cannot wait to share them with everyone,” said author and illustrator of the book series Matty Long.

Under the leadership of MD Tom Beattie, Tiger Aspect Kids & Family creates bold, funny and iconic content for all ages, from pre-school through to family. Spanning live-action series and animated shows, notable credits for the multi-BAFTA award-winning company include Aliens Love Underpants, Charlie and Lola, Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Danny & Mick, Tinga Tinga Tales and the recently launched, animated YouTube Original Corpse Talk.