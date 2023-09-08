Animation & More (AM) Summit, the exciting rebranded edition of the Kids, Animation & More (KAM) Summit, organised by Animation Xpress is all set to enthral the animation industry on 12 and 13 September 2023. Along with the summit, India’s most prestigious accolades, Ann Awards, will celebrate excellence in animation on the second day of the summit.

The AM Summit 2023 is powered by 88 Pictures and co-powered by Zebu Animation. The creative technology partner is Autodesk; and Powerkids Entertainment is the lanyard and badges partner. The associate partners are Karco, ARK and Moho. The support partners of the event are ETV Bal Bharat, Sony YAY!, Wacom, Eizo, Reliance Animation, and Huion. DigiCon6 Asia is the event’s festival partner.

The two-day exciting summit will take place at The Lalit, Mumbai, and aims to venture into new trends, technologies and collaborations that pushes boundaries and ignites global success. With this fourth edition’s theme as “Breaking boundaries: Mission World,” the summit is a visionary exploration of core values, avenues, strategies, and groundbreaking innovations within the animation industry. The event brings together all stakeholders to foster increased business opportunities, forge global collaborations, and drive the industry to new heights.

Register now to attend the summit: https://animationxpress.com/kidsanimationandmore/delegatesregistration/registration.php

This mega gathering of the animation ecosystem will see participation from broadcasters, brands, studios, agencies, institutes, freelancers, creative professionals and students. The industry stalwarts who have come onboard as advisors have helped ensure that the summit proves to be a transformative journey of creativity as well as business. The members of Advisory Board include:

Arjun Madhavan (Chief Executive Officer, Assemblage Entertainment)

Arjun Nohwar (General Manager – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery)

Ashish Kulkarni (Founder, Punnaryug Artvision | Chairman of AVGC Forum, FICCI)

Bharath Laxmipati (Senior Vice President, Green Gold Animation)

Biren Ghose (Chairman, CII National AVGC Committee | Country Head, Technicolor India)

Jack Liang (Executive Producer, VP of Int. Bus. Dev. and Licensing, Board of Directors, Polygon Studios India and Polygon Pictures Malaysia)

Megha Tata (CEO, Cosmos Maya India)

Milind Shinde (Founder & CEO, 88 Pictures)

Munjal Shroff (Founder, Graphiti Multimedia | Co-Chairman, FICCI AVGC Forum | Member, FICCI’s Media and Entertainment Committee | Advisory Board Member, MESC)

Owen Hurley (Studio Head – Bangkok & Mumbai, M2 Animation)

Preeti Vyas (President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha)

P Jayakumar (CEO, Toonz Media Group)

Sanjeev Sahoo (Creative Director – Animation, Applause Entertainment)

Subrata Roy (Founder and Managing Director, Hi-Tech Animation & Moople Institute of Animation and Design)

Veerendra Patil (Founder/Creative Director, Zebu Animation Studios)

AM Summit will be graced by the presence of key stakeholders from the animation industry. Distinguished speakers hailing from animation studios, technology companies, and OTT platforms, such as ETV Bal Bharat, Reliance Animation, Disney, IN10 Media Network, Sony YAY!, Cinépolis India, Warner Bros. Discovery, Crunchyroll, Jio Entertainment Services, Nickelodeon India, Assemblage Entertainment, M2 Animation India, Hornbill Studios, Green Gold Animation, 88 Pictures, FICCI, Powerkids Entertainment, iProspect India, dentsu X India, Autodesk, Karco, Yotta, and more, will share their insights and experiences.

First day will witness a power-packed keynote address by Warner Bros. Discovery general manager – South Asia Arjun Nohwar. Along with this, the summit will cover a wide range of topics, including

The Resurgence of Anime in India: A Cultural Shift

Animating India’s Heritage: A Fireside Chat with Applause Entertainment and Amar Chitra Katha

Animation Studio Expansion: From VFX to Global Reach

Cracking the Global Code: Overcoming Challenges for Indian Creators

Innovative Brand Strategies for Engaging Audiences

Broadcast TV & Original IPs: Navigating Challenges and Exploring Opportunities

Creators Economy: Is it a Myth or an Opportunity

Apart from these, there will be masterclasses and sessions galore. For the first time, attendees will get an in-depth look at the making of the massively popular animated series Star Wars: Visions. 88 Pictures, the animation studio that has worked on one episode of the show – The Bandits of Golak – will talk about the artistry and craftsmanship that went into the making of this episode of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

An exciting new segment at this year’s AM Summit is the Animation Creators Pitch – a golden opportunity for India’s animation enthusiasts.

Here’s what the AM Summit 2023’s partners have to say about the event:

“As the founder and director of Karco, I’m honoured to be part of the Animation & More Summit & Ann Awards 2023,” said Karco founder and director Capt. Praveshchand Diwan. “It’s a platform where innovation meets recognition, and I look forward to celebrating the incredible talent in animation.”

ETV Bal Bharat head of channel operations Shashi Prakash Singh said, “ETV Bal Bharat is the bouquet of kids satellite television channels from ETV Network in 12 language change options of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarathi, Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Assamese and Punjabi. The channels bring the original produced Indian shows and the internationally acclaimed animated shows that children can relate to in their own language of choice. Animation & More Summit brings ETV Bal Bharat much closer to the broadcasting fraternity, the animation production houses and content creators thereby ushering a potential era of association.”

“Animation is the fuel for boundless creativity. As we affirm this, the entertainment and animation sector in India has experienced a remarkable transformation and expansion in recent years. Powerkids Entertainment takes pride in being an essential component of this phenomenon and is delighted to be part of the latest instalment of the AM Summit 2023, which harmoniously brings together excellence in animation,” said a representative from Powerkids Entertainment.

AnimationXpress welcomes one and all to witness the convergence of talent and innovation at the AM Summit & Ann Awards which will take place on 12 and 13 September at The Lalit, Mumbai.

One can register to attend the summit by clicking on this link: https://animationxpress.com/kidsanimationandmore/delegatesregistration/registration.php