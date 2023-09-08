From the three shortlisted projects from India who were competing alongside creators from other Asian countries as official entries for the DigiCon6 Asia 2023 finals, the event organisers have revealed that Indian film Never Say Die has been nominated for the prestigious short film contest. The creators of the nominated projects from across the globe will be attending the main event.

Never Say Die is a hybrid short film using 2D animation, live action and stop-motion by Diya Gambhir who is a student of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

Here is a synopsis of Never Say Die: Using the medium of live-action, animation and stop-motion I want to tell the story of my aunt. She suffers from multiple deformities from rheumatoid arthritis. She is immobile. This biographical film draws on her fond memories of parents, teachers, school, college, her dance and her love for poetry, her joys and sorrows and more. The work also includes her own narration as a voice-over.

The final result shall be announced on the day of the award which is on 7 October 2023.

The DigiCon6 Asia Awards is organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television for the purpose of discovering excellent works by content creators in Japan and other Asian countries and regions, and selecting and recognising works of particular merit.