With the upcoming six-episode anime series Gamera: Rebirth, the kaiju (giant monster) known as Gamera will be brought back to life. The official teaser trailer was released hinting that Gamera will fight five distinct Kaiju throughout the course of the six episodes. Gyaos is one among those creatures, and an official poster also previews his presence.

The official Twitter handle of the show states: “From the Showa era to the Heisei era, the production of the new work Gamera – Rebirth of the giant monster Gamera that has been loved by monster fans all over the world has been decided!”

Some character key art has also been revealed, including the iconic Gyaos! in the series, Gamera will face off against 5 different kaiju! Look out for more details soon. pic.twitter.com/VJ3QHun2bq — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 30, 2023

The production company Daiei’s 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera, the enormous, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his screen debut. Daiei made the movie to compete with TOHO’s equally successful Godzilla. Chiisaki Ysha-tachi “Gamera” (Gamera the Brave), the 12th and latest movie in the series, came out in 2006.

Netflix will broadcast the anime worldwide.