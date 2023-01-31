Logitech International has announced that Charles ‘Chuck’ Boynton will be joining the company as chief financial officer (CFO) of Logitech, effective on 6February 2023. In addition, Prakash Arunkundrum has been named chief operating officer (COO).

“I am excited to welcome Chuck to Logitech. As a proven global CFO, with established experience in consumer and B2B collaboration technology, he will be a great addition to help drive our long-term growth strategy.I also want to thank Nate for his leadership through an incredible period of Logitech’s history,” said Logitech president and chief executive officer Bracken Darrell.

As CFO and member of Logitech’s Group Management Team, Boynton will be responsible for the company’s financial strategies and worldwide finance organization. He will manage a multi-billion US dollar P&L, as well as tax, treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis functions. Additionally, he will drive communication with an international base of shareholders trading Logitech shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Boynton’s experience spans both consumer and B2B technology, specifically video collaboration. He spent more than three years at Plantronics as CFO and more than eight years in executive or CFO roles in the renewable energy sector at SunPower Corporation.

In connection with the above, Nate Olmstead has resigned from his position as Logitech’s CFO and member of Logitech’s Group Management Team effective on 6February 2023 corresponding to Boynton’s first day of employment. Olmstead currently intends to remain with Logitech through a transition period.

Also, Prakash Arunkundrum, formerly Logitech head of operations and sustainability and part of the Group Management Team, was named Logitech’s COO on 23January 2023. He remains a part of the Group Management Team. In this new expanded role, Arunkundrum will focus on the operational and organizational effectiveness of the company. His areas of responsibility span Logitech’s Operations, Sustainability, Strategy and M&A. Arunkundrum joined Logitech in 2015