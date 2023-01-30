Apple TV+ recently announced the stellar spring lineup of all-new original series, specials and returning fan favourites for kids and families. The new series will kick off on Friday, 31 March with the charming animated series Eva the Owlet, inspired by the bestselling book series from Scholastic.

The highly-anticipated new series Jane, from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute will launch on 14 April. Frog and Toad, based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters of over five decades, launches 28 April. Viewers can look forward to all-new seasons of fan favorite series Pinecone & Pony on 3 February; Pretzel and the Puppies, featuring the voice talents of Emmy nominee Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad on 24 February; animated series Harriet the Spy, starring SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch on 5 May; and Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Stillwater on 19 May.

The Sago Mini Friends Earth Day special will launch on 14 April. Additionally, even more classic Peanuts titles, including A Charlie Brown Valentine will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.

New and returning original series and specials for kids and families premiering globally on Apple TV+ include (in air order):

Pinecone & Pony— season two (Premiere Date: Friday, 3 February 2023)

Based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks Animation, season two of Pinecone & Pony is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training, Pinecone, and her best friend Pony, whose adventures together teach them how to be brave in the face of adversity, to speak truth to power and what it truly means to be a hero.

Pinecone & Pony is produced by DreamWorks Animation along with First Generation Films and Atomic Cartoons, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Kate Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers.

The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash (Elinor Wonders Why), Alicia Richardson (Mistletoe Time Machine), Andy Hull (What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House (Foundation), Thom Allison (Coroner), Chase W. Dillon (Haunted Mansion, The Book of Clarence) and Viola Abley (Scaredy Cats, Schmigadoon!).

Peanuts Classics special A Charlie Brown Valentine (Premiere Date: Thursday, 9 February 2023)

From Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, watch as warm and fuzzy feelings fill the air and an inspired Snoopy writes poems about Valentine’s Day. Charlie Brown tries to impress the Little Red-Haired Girl. Sally and Lucy hope to get cards from their crushes. Peppermint Patty asks ‘Chuck’ to dance.

Pretzel and the Puppies — season two (Premiere Date: Friday, 24 February 2023)

Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on the world. The series stars the voice talents of Emmy nominee Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Nasim Pedrad (Chad, Aladdin) and newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

The Apple Original series hails from HarperCollins Productions (Carmen Sandiego,The Oregon Trail), part of HarperCollins Publishers. Pretzel and the Puppies is executive produced by showrunner Steve Altiere (Dinotrux, Dragons: Rescue Riders), Caroline Fraser, Head of HarperCollins Productions, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins Productions serves as co-executive producer.

The animation studio responsible for design and story is House of Cool (Despicable Me, Trollhunters), and the animation studio responsible for CGI is Saturday Animation (Mighty Mike, Zafari). Dr. Tony Wagner, senior research fellow, Learning Policy Institute, and author of the book Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change the World, serves as the play, passion, purpose expert through the Apple TV+ Changemakers initiative.

Stillwater — new shorts (Premiere Date: Wednesday 15, March 2023)

Prior to the launch of the enchanting new season of Stillwater, based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, Apple TV+ will premiere three all-new shorts on the platform and make available for nonsubscribers on Scholastic’s YouTube. Just in time for International Panda Day, follow Jasper the cat in Jasper’s Journey.

Jasper is on a mindful journey through Stillwater’s garden, joining Stillwater in Making Waves as he makes new patterns in his Zen garden, and watching Karl join Stillwater in “Breathing” to learn how breathing can help make him feel better when he has angry feelings.

The shorts are produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, and executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee.

Eva the Owlet — new series (Premiere Date: Friday, 31 March 2023

The new animated kids and family series is based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. Eva the Owlet stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

Jane — new series (Premiere Date: Friday, 14 April 2023)

Jane is a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (Ghostwriter, Dino Dana), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane premieres globally on Friday 14 April.

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, Jane, a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson, who executive produced alongside Blair Powers, Christin Simms and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. Matt Bishop serves as VFX/Animation executive producer.

Sago Mini Friends Earth Day special — new special (Premiere Date: Friday, 14 April 2023)

In ‘Treasure It’ an old lunch box finds new life when Harvey transforms it into a treasure box full of unique items for his friends. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films — Toronto, and the show is based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini. The Sago Mini Friends series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird.

Frog and Toad — new series (Premiere Date: Friday, 28 April 2023)

Frog and Toad is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Award-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Emmy Award winner Rob Hoegee (Stillwater, Niko & the Sword of Light) serves as showrunner for the series and Emmy Award winning studio Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks) produces the animation.

Hoegee executive produces alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Peanuts Anthology III — new to Apple TV+ (5 May 2023)

Fans of the beloved Peanuts gang will have more classics available to watch from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide in the Peanuts Classics collection on Apple TV+, including It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown, It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown, Emmy Award winner Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown, Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown, Emmy Award nominated Play it Again, Charlie Brown, Emmy Award nominated Snoopy’s Getting Married, Charlie Brown and Emmy Award winner You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown.

Harriet the Spy — season two (Premiere Date: Friday, 5 May 2023)

Tune in for season two of Harriet the Spy, based on the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch! Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, Harriet the Spy follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up and celebrating the gift of today.

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks (Baby Shark’s Big Show), Crispin Freeman (Young Justice), Grey Griffin (The Loud House), Bumper Robinson (The Owl House) and Charlie Schlatter (Big Nate, For All Mankind). Guest stars this season include Jaeden Martell (It), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (High Desert, Bupkis), Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl) and many more.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) with Sidney Clifton (Black Panther animated series, Me, Eloise) as producer.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

Stillwater — season three (premieres Friday, 19 May 2023)

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, Stillwater, centres on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour. Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Stillwater was developed for television in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of Buddha and the Rose and the Just Be Series for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative. The Stillwater team partnered with Chopra to imagine and deliver a series that teaches children how to be more mindful and meditative, and how to slow down to make thoughtful, empathetic decisions. Since its debut, the series has been globally praised and recognized with awards for its positive impact on kids’ families around the world.