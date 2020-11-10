Fox to develop new hybrid live-action/animation comedy, ‘Demi-God’

FOX is developing an animated/live-action series titled Demi-God. The upcoming comedy series will be a hybrid animated-single-cam project.

Demi-God follows a powerless fast food employee who escapes into a fantasy world she’s created in her favorite video game – only to have it turn against her when the virtual townspeople are granted sentience in the game’s latest upgrade.

The series is being overseen by Katie Greenway who serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer for the project. She has previously worked on Nickelodeon comedy Bella and the Bulldogs, where she wrote five of the episodes. Greenway also wrote the script for Townies, a multi-camera comedy executive produced by Green Eggs and Ham writer and executive producer Jared Stern. Additionally, she has also contributed as an assistant showrunner to Gregory Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) for fifteen episodes of the CBS comedy The Millers.

The series joins the expanding list of animation projects at Fox including Housebroken, The Great North, Bless The Harts, Duncanville, and a new untitled series from Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) along with a recent semi-autobiographical animated comedy project from former Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler and a script commitment to Ocean Village from Daniel Cardenas Katz (Deep Space 69). Fox’s Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers were both handed two season renewals in September, along with The Simpsons, which is also in talks for a renewal.