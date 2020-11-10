Kajal Aggarwal invests in OKIE Gaming

OKIE Gaming, the Mumbai based online gaming platform that entered the Indian gaming space mid-year, is set to receive an investment muscle and celebrity star power as it welcomes on board actress Kajal Aggarwal as a strategic partner. While the amount of the investment is undisclosed, she will be joining OKIE Gaming as a board member with a 15 per cent equity stake in the company.

Founded by Jitin Masand, OKIE Gaming is a self-funded company under OKIE Ventures that is set to revolutionise the Indian Gaming industry. Working in line with prime minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to create games inspired by Indian culture, the platform has unveiled a first of its kind ‘Desi Sports League’ for the Indian audiences. The platform also promises to provide one of the best user experiences in fantasy sports with an easy to download and user friendly app.

Commenting on the partnership, Kajal Aggarwal said, “I am thrilled to have come aboard OKIE Gaming. The gaming industry is booming at this time, this is the right moment to be part of it. A passionate gamer myself, we hope to bring the finest user experience with our innovative and quirky games. With OKIE Gaming, I also hope to influence and open new avenues for women gamers in India. Can’t wait to be part of the journey.”

On the appointment of Kajal Aggarwal, OKIE Ventures managing director, Jitin Masand said, “We are excited to welcome Kajal into the OKIE family as a strategic partner. Kajal’s personal interest in gaming industry, wide reach and appeal will help the brand scale up to a much higher level. She’s an involved investor who brings a unique set of ideas and insights to OKIE Gaming.”

The OKIE Gaming App will soon be available for download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple Store for iOS devices.