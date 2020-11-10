Mobile RPG based on anime series, ‘KonoSuba’, to launch globally in 2021

Mobile RPG KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days is coming in 2021 for iOS and Android devices worldwide. Published by Nexon, the game will feature fan-favourite characters from the popular anime series, including Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness and all new characters!

In partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days follows the original storyline with original characters from the anime. In addition, all new exclusive characters created solely for the game will be featured, along with new unique stories. Japanese voice actors Jun Fukushima and Sora Amamiya will also be reprising their roles from the anime series as Kazuma and Aqua, respectively.

Initially released in Japan in February 2020, the game has gained massive success and positive response from fans receiving regular updates with new characters, storylines and events continually being added. Nexon has acquired global publishing rights excluding Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.