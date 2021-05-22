Dwayne Johnson to star as Krypto the Superdog in ‘DC League of Super Pets’

Dwayne Johnson will be lending his voice to Krypto the Superdog in the Warner Bros. movie, DC League of Super Pets. This is the second time Johnson has been casted in an animated movie. Previously, he voiced the Polynesian demigod Maui in Disney’s box-office hit, Moana.

DC League of Super Pets features Superman’s dog The Krypto who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation.

The first-ever feature to star Superman’s best furry friend is based on the original Legion of Super-Pets, a fictional team of super-powered pets in the DC Universe. It is a team of super powered animals including Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse who fights crime together in secret. It was first introduced in 1962.

However, the studio has not released the rest of cast details yet but the sources suggest that the studio hopes to set an A-list cast to voice the other two and four legged heroes and villains in DC League of Super-Pets.

The movie is directed and written by Jared Stern along with Sam Levine who serves as the co-director. In addition to voicing the main character, Johnson is also producing the movie through his Seven Bucks production along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller will serve as executive producers.

Johnson will be soon seen in theatres donning the role of the supervillain Black Adam in Warner Bros’ Black Adam. The live-action movie is all set to hit theatres on 29 July 2022 starring Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan whereas the DC animated feature will get its theatrical release on 20 May 2022.