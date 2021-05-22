Binge on the action-packed DC Comics series as Amazon Prime Video will now stream five new titles

From left: ‘Arrow’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Flash’

Amazon Prime has announced the launch of five new DC Comic titles to its already impressive line-up of shows and movies from the DC comics universe.

The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Gotham will now be available to Prime members in India. The Flash and Super Girl will be released on 24 May and 31 May 2021 respectively, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Gotham following soon after.

The streaming giant is all set to host the DC fans with these amazing DC titles. Currently, the streamer has DC movies like Justice League,Man of Steel,Green Lantern,Wonder Woman 1984 .The addition of these action-packed series promises something for everyone. Whether it’s the journey to battle evil with Flash and Supergirl, or about exploring the streets of the city we know as Gotham, or fighting corruption with Arrow and plunging into the future with a quest to save the earth in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, this summer, there will be no shortage of action, adventure, and thrill!

According to the posters, even the new season of The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be available to watch on Amazon.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

Flash

A central police forensic scientist, Barry Allen meets with a massive particle accelerator explosion accident. Nine months later, he wakes up from the coma discovering that the blast has given him the power of super speed. However, he learns that many more have also been affected by the event but chose to use their powers for evil. Taking on the role of a hero, Barry dedicates himself to fighting against such threats as the superhero The Flash.

Supergirl

Escaping a fateful Kryptonian blast, Kara along with her cousin is sent to earth. In a turn of events, she is diverted to a timeless phantom zone before finally reaching earth and finding out her cousin is the infamous Superman. Stuck at a dead-end job, a critical crisis stirs Kara’s veiled Kryptonian powers and she is inspired to use them for the better. Introduced to a secret world of the Department of Extra-Normal Operations, Supergirl sets on her way to save planet earth.

Network Key Art Vertical — The Flash Season 7

Supergirl Season 6 Key Art



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Having seen the future, desperately trying to prevent it from becoming a reality, time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter ( Arthur Darvil) is tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat – one in which not only is the planet at stake, but all of time itself. He assembles a ragtag team that strives to defeat an immortal threat unlike anything they have ever known. DC’S Legends Of Tomorrow, promises the fans an enthralling experience as they immerse themselves into the action and adventure of the DC universe.

Arrow

Things take a turn for the worse when spoiled brat, Oliver Queen and his billionaire father are lost at sea. Their luxury yacht sinks and his father does not make it. Stranded on a foreign island, Oliver learns the reality of his father’s dealings by its inhabitants and embarks on a journey of change. Hardened and resolute to set things straight, he returns to his home city eliminating the ones who have plagued it with corruption.

Gotham

Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered right before young Bruce Wayne’s eyes. The two detectives- James Gordon and his cynical partner, Harvey Bullock solve the case with ease. However, things are not as simple as they seem. Driven by the young Bruce’s desire for justice Gordon pledges to eradicate the corruption that caused the chain of events. Fighting against his colleagues and super villains, Gordon is on a mission to clean up Gotham as Bruce Wayne observes the hero.