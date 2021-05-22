Politicians urge the government to ban ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ even before its launch

The PUBG Mobile ban drama continues as Arunachal Pradesh’s MLA Ninong Ering writes a letter to the PMO of India urging to ban the Battlegrounds Mobile India even when the game is at the pre-registration phase. This was reported first by IGN India.

Ering took it to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a post with an attached letter addressing prime minister Narendra Modi and stated that most of Krafton’s India employees are from Tencent, that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Google Play Store official pre-registration link contains the term PUBG Mobile, and the company also invested $22.4 million to Nodwin gaming, and this might toss country’s security at stake.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

This followed by another tweet from the Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi who stated Tencent will re-enter India with Battlegrounds Mobile India :

Instead of fighting pandemic, govt is allowing PUBG 2divert youth’s attention.Govt 1st banned it &then allowed indirect entry to company with 15.5% Chinese stake.

I haven’t seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this govt .#BJPToolkitExposedhttps://t.co/XLCUpXhSLl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

On one hand, the gaming aficionados have celebrated the launch of pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the other hand, these politicians are asking the government to ban the game even before it is actually available to play in India. The launch date of the game is yet to be announced.