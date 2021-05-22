New anime ‘Trese’ coming on Netflix this June 2021

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer of its upcoming new anime series Trese and has also revealed its English voice cast.

Trese is based on the award-winning Philippine comic book series of the same name and is created by Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.The horror/crime black and white comic features the story of Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin.

key art of Trese Comic

The sci-fi fantasy anime stars Shay Mitchell as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English Language version, while Liza Soberano voices her in the Filipino language version. Other voice casts include Darren, Jon Jon Briones, Nicole Scherzinger, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips, Steve Blum, Carlos Alazraqui, Rodney To and Dante Basco.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

The anime series is directed by Jay Olivia who also serves as executive producer along with Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson. Yuson, Zig Marasigan and Mihk Vergara were the writers of the series. While Jojo Aguilar is the production designer and the art director, and the character design is done by Nichosl.

The official title track for Trese named PAAGI is composed by Filipino band UDD with lyrics penned by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.

Trese premieres on 11 June on Netflix.