Disney+ to host the second season of ‘Zenimation’ this summer

Did you love the first season of Zenimation? Well, Disney+ announced that the digital streaming platform will host the second season of the much-loved animated TV series on 11 June and we cannot wait to witness the magic it will unfold.

Zenimation is a short-form series created by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is known for creating a mindfulness soundscape experience. The hit series draws inspiration and pulls scenes from film sequences produced by Walt Disney in the last eight decades. You will see references from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and never-seen-before moments from Raya and the Last Dragon. Zenimation season one had ten episodes and each of them were surreal and beautiful to watch. Every episode derived a name from nature and all that’s abstract – water, cityscapes, discovery, flight, explore, night, nature, serenity, water realms, and levity.

Zenimation Season 1 | Official Trailer | Disney+

All the ten episodes from season one were themed. For example, the episode titled ‘water’ explored the sea with Moana, Ariel, and Elsa, while the ‘cityscapes’ episode visited iconic locations like New Orleans, Mt. Olympus, San Fransokyo, and Atlantis. The ‘discovery’ episode allowed viewers to discover the world around you with beloved characters like Tarzan and Rapunzel.

Audiences got to unplug, relax, and refresh their senses with an aural experience like no other as Zenimation paid tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films. The series is created and edited by David Bess, with Amy Astley as an executive producer. The all-new season will bring all ten episodes of the series into one long-form video, making it much easier to put on, sit back and enjoy the soft tones.

Apart from Zenimation season two, Disney+ has a refreshing list of amazing titles coming your way this June. Some of the top names premiering on Disney+ are original series Loki and movies like Luca.