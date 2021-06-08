Nominations for the RTS Student Television Awards 2021 announced

The Royal Television Society (RTS), Britain’s leading forum for television and related media, has shortlisted the nominations for the national RTS Student Television Awards 2021, sponsored by Kinetic Content. The awards take a new format this year as a short form content competition, and 17 UK institutions have received nominations across the competitive categories.

The winners will be crowned at a virtual awards ceremony on 25 June at 2 pm, streamed live via the RTS website and hosted by broadcast presenter and award-winning radio host, Vick Hope.

The awards celebrate the best audiovisual work created by students across the UK at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. For 2021, students submitted an original film of their creation of up to 30 minutes in duration, for categories including animation, scripted, non-scripted for undergraduate entries, and animation, scripted, non-scripted, news, entertainment and natural history for postgraduates. Students from the National Film and Television School lead the way with 11 nominations, followed by Goldsmiths, University of London with three nominations.

In addition to these categories, the Young Filmmaker Award will also be presented for the first time this year, with the nominated content including Badgirl$ – “Next Up 2”, I Will Despise You and Three Hikers all in the running for this inaugural award.

110% Content and Chair of the RTS Student Television Awards, managing director Siobhan Greene said, “It’s an uplifting experience to watch all of this year’s nominated work – especially as there is so much heart, talent and imagination on display. After the year we’ve all been through this creative expression and freedom feels all the more important and impressive and I felt inspired by what I saw. I’m excited to meet the nominees and congratulate them. They absolutely deserve it.”

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Undergraduate Animation

Husky – Darragh Scott (The National Film School, IADT)

Last Week – Jamie Walsh (University of Central Lancashire)

My Favourite Hill – Chris Childs (UWE Bristol)

Spellbound – Amelia Parker, Beth Ryan and and Team (Arts University Bournemouth)

Undergraduate Non-Scripted

Canada’s Keeper – Mia Frank, Monica Athnasious, Seila Lalou, Minori Iwahashi and Karyan Au-Yeung (University of Leeds)

Man, Beast and the Heart to Win – Hal Bartlett, Will Eastwick-Field, Dave Jones, Ross Charette, Jamie Doughty and Peter Dixon (Falmouth University)

Staying Sane (During a Global Pandemic) – Dorothea Scarleta Sterian (University of Salford)

Undergraduate Scripted

Cease – Aisling O’Regan Sargent, Philip Emo, Dylan Keenan, Cormac Campbell and Keen Murphy (The National Film School, IADT)

Future For Our Children – Cameron Jones, Iulia Nistor, Christos Panagiotou, Harry Tye, Amer Hasan, Aislin Plaistow and Jessica Mistry (Sheffield Hallam University)

Paper Round Boy – George Stickley, Anastasija Pcelinceva, Ted Box, Millie Bennett, George Stickley, Richard Skull and Brandon Thompson (University Of Gloucestershire)

Yard Kings – Billy King and Vasco Sancho (Middlesex University)

Postgraduate Animation

Between Us – Niancao Yang, Lite Zhu, Tim Steemson and Yali Shen (LCC (University of the Arts London))

Something Borrowed – Micky Wozny, Nathan Hardisty, Andrew St Maur, Twan Peeters and Gabe Robertson (National Film and Television School)

The Fire Next Time – Renaldho Pelle, Kerry Jade Kolbe, Yangling Wang, Fabio Mota, Robin Whalley and Team (National Film and Television School)

The Song of a Lost Boy – Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein, Emma Langguth and Team (National Film and Television School)

Postgraduate Entertainment

Other Nature – Alex Cartlidge, Olympia Christofinis and Team (National Film and Television School)

What’s In A Name – Nathalie Maher, Harriet Erskine Still and Leni Jaeger (Goldsmiths University of London)

Who Murdered The Maid? – Wendy Yee Man Wong, George Burns, Alix Li, Wilson Foo Yong Sheng, Benjamyn Bird and Guy Dowsett (Arts University Bournemouth)

Wild Cooks – Rohit Karan Baidya, Sebastien Duchateau and Team (National Film and Television School)

Postgraduate Natural History

Life on the Rocks – George Pretty, Oli Bauer, Will Turner, Andrea Lo Priore, Breen Turner and Team (National Film and Television School)

Red or Dead – Archie Wilson (University of the West of England)

Secrets of the Salamanders – Madelaine Westwood, Nathan Small, Waltteri Vanhanen and Constance Brannick and Team (National Film and Television School)

Wild Therapy – Bobby Hardy (University of the West of England)

Postgraduate News

Rugby Union: The Invisible Injury ­- Matthew Leon (Cardiff Metropolitan University)

The Currency of Culture – Nabil Mehdinejad (City, University of London)

The Reproduction Revolution – Freya Chappell (University of Salford)

When Sex Games Go Wrong – Caitlin Kelly, Katie Dennison and Victoria Hudson-Grant (City, University of London)

Postgraduate Non-Scripted

Bringing Home the Blubber – Molly Adams, Ujuunnguaq Heinrich, Maalat Heinrich, Aili H. Platou and Joel Jørgensen (LCC (University of the Arts London))

Inside a Marriage – Ben Cheetham, Margred Pryce, Ed Rousseau, Adam Speck and Team (National Film and Television School)

Short-Term Sister – Philipp Lippert, Maximilian Schürmann, Alina Kay Kolosova and Zak Allum (Goldsmiths University of London)

Zágon – Mateo Villanueva Brandt, Luke Kulukundis, Vincent Zagon, Zack Bottoni, Amy Douglas-Morris, Gabriel Ware and Martyn Ware (LCC (University of the Arts London))

Postgraduate Scripted

City of Lost Children – Misha Vertkin, Jesse Romain, Brid Arnstein, Pep Bosch and Team (National Film and Television School)

One For The Road – Eileen Tracey, Milena Bolouri and Julia Sander (Goldsmiths, University of London)

Stratum Deep – Lian Meng Rose, James Bowsher, Nathan Hardisty, Nathalie Pitters, Andrew Merrison and Team (National Film and Television School)

Who Goes There? – Astrid Thorvaldsen, Leah Bethany Jones, William Gillies, Graham Boonzaaier, Armiliah Aripin and Team (National Film and Television School)

Young Filmmaker Award

Badgirl$ – “Next Up 2” – Krishan Sharda, Nathaniel Turner Caralho, Courtney Bennett, Sam Holding and Music by Badgirl$

I Will Despise You – Max Tobin, Ed Whyte, Joe Luk, Oli Thomas and Almir Datoo

Three Hikers – Cian Desmond and Jack Desmond

The RTS Student Television Awards are meant to encourage, nurture, support and reward talent, potential and enthusiasm of students in colleges and universities for the creation of film and video content.