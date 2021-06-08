Rovio and Cosmos-Maya’s ‘Angry Birds Slingshot Stories’ season two to stream from 19 June

The hugely popular Angry Birds Slingshot Stories animated series returns for a second season! Season two will be released on the Angry Birds YouTube channel, a platform on which the first season’s videos have been viewed over 22 million times to date. New episodes will premiere every week starting 19 June.

Season one included 10 episodes in total, but due to the great fan feedback, the series is returning with 30 new episodes in season two. The series revisits the premise of the first season, which explores the Angry Birds characters’ lives behind the scenes of the Angry Birds games. Viewers can expect plenty of ups, downs, thrilling drama, hilarious pranks, and touching companionship as they get a unique look at their favorite Angry Birds characters’ lives behind the slingshot.

The series has been produced together with India based animation studio Cosmos-Maya. Anish Mehta CEO Cosmos-Maya says, “Extending the strong collaboration with Team Rovio, we pitched the idea to Rovio to create the second season of the Angry Birds Slingshot Series. The versatile episodes of the series, as well as good communication and support throughout the production made it a great working experience for our studio and allowed our CG animators and artists to raise the benchmark of quality from the previous season. We look forward to a continued partnership and creating more entertaining content that brings about much needed smiles, especially in the present times.”

Trailer | Angry Birds Slingshot Stories Season 2!

Angry Birds Slingshot Stories’ first season episodes and compilations have been watched in YouTube 22 million times, and its ten, one-minute episodes have achieved close to one million hours of watch time in total. Rovio head of content Hanna Valkeapaa-Nokkala says, “The first season of Angry Birds Slingshot Stories has been very successful in terms of views and watchtime so naturally we wanted to create more episodes for our fans. Season two promises some funny moments and references that long-time Angry Birds fans will pick up, but the series is full of fun and lighthearted humor that anyone can enjoy. We have been really happy about the production quality of the series our partner Cosmos-Maya has provided when creating this season.”

Angry Birds Slingshot Stories season one released on 18 January 2020 and ran till 28 March 2020. Season two will premiere every week starting 19 June 2021.

