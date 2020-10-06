Disney movies are now available in 4K on Apple’s iTunes store

Disney films can now be rented or purchased in 4K video quality on Apple’s iTunes Store, after years of being available at a maximum video quality of 1080p. The upgrade is available in United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as of now. Other countries are expected to get access to the 4K content by the end of the year.

The content includes Disney, Marvel, and Pixar movies. Up to 80 titles have been added including A Bug’s Life, A Wrinkle in Time, Aladdin, Ant Man and the Wasp, MCU series, Beauty and the Beast, Big Hero 6, Brave, Cars, Cinderella, Coco, Dumbo (2019), Finding Dory, Finding Nemo, Frozen 1 and 2, Hocus Pocus, Incredibles 1 and 2, Inside Out, Maleficent, Mary Poppins Returns, Moana, Monsters Inc., Mulan (2020), Onward, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ratatouille, Star Wars series, Tangled, The Good Dinosaur, The Jungle Book (2016), The Lion King, The Little Mermaid (1989), The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Prestige, The Princess and the Frog, The Santa Clause, Toy Story series, Up, Wall-E, Wreck it Ralph and Zootopia.

If you originally purchased one of these movies in 1080p from Apple, you should be automatically upgraded to the 4K presentation for free. Many of these Disney movies on iTunes also offer Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos surround sound.

For a long time, 4K HDR Disney films were available only on the Vudu service, but that changed with the launch of Disney+. Apple revealed the Apple TV 4K with the ability to purchase and stream 4K HDR content in 2017. Apple is expected to release a new Apple TV 6 with better support for modern formats and better processors for gaming.