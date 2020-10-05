‘The Snoopy Show’ to stream on Apple TV+ in Februry 2021

The Snoopy Show (2021) is arriving in Hindi on Apple TV+ on 5 February 2021. The streaming service has recently released the first trailer for the animated show back on small screens to celebrate the comic’s 70th anniversary.

The trailer of The Snoopy Show brings Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip characters -Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang who have been a part of American cultural life since its inception in 1950 until his passing in 2000. The characters are still appearing in newspapers worldwide today as reruns. The strip has been adapted into several films and animated specials, including the famous A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

The upcoming Peanuts traditional show, The Snoopy Show, gives an insight into the next chapter for Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang. The trailer focuses on Snoopy, termed as ‘The Most Extraordinary Beagle In The World’ as well as the rest of the crew, with Charlie, Woodstock, Linus, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, and Marcy all appearing. The footage features Snoopy following several fantasies, including riding a chopper, taking part in an Old West duel, and climbing snowy mountains, among others.

The animated show uses traditional hand-drawn animation and echoes the tone of the original strip. Snoopy’s flights of fantasy, first introduced in the comic strip, focuses on several pop culture touchpoints. Hopefully, the tone of the show will be fun, light, and the characters are introduced to a new generation while also satisfying older fans.

The show is scheduled to debut on AppleTV+ and is an attempt to expand its original slate and subscribers. The Snoopy Show is expected to attract more subscribers given family-friendly content available on the service.