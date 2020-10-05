JetSynthesys acquires 100 per cent of Nautilus Mobile

JetSynthesys, has announced the 100 per cent acquisition of mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys vice chairman and managing director, said, “At JetSynthesys, we have introduced some of the most immersive and engaging gaming experiences for consumers. Coming specifically to sports, cricket enjoys widespread popularity in the country and remains a key focus for us. The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world. And, this is just the beginning. With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-Sports. We will be announcing a host of exciting tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup to engage with this expansive community of 100 Mn gamers that we’ve brought together.”

The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile sets the company on track to expand this audience significantly over the next 24 months. This also brings combined prowess of both companies in offering cricket action and real time competitions.