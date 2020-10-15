Chhota Bheem is now on Gonuts to give personalised video messages

Chhota Bheem is almost everywhere! Green Gold Animation, the creator of the world-famous homegrown Indian animated IP, has now partnered with celebrity commerce platform, Gonuts for personalised video messages.

With this association, the Dholakpur hero will be featured exclusively on Gonuts, enabling users to engage with Chhota Bheem and record customised video messages. Users can request for varied messages from Chhota Bheem ranging from birthday and anniversary wishes, festive greetings for the whole family to much more. Currently, birthday messages are available in English and Hindi. Soon, there will be more options available – ‘Best of Luck’, ‘Get well soon’ and many more. Gonuts is also going to offer different price points to cater all kinds of audiences.

Commenting on this collaboration with Gonuts, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka told Animation Xpress, “We are glad to partner with Gonuts to bring an exciting form of engagement for millions of our loyal customers. The pandemic has created a new norm in communication and this initiative is one among them towards expanding our repertoire of offerings. We want to bring users closer to their favourite animation character, Chhota Bheem, through personalised video shout outs and much more, making their special moments memorable.”

Leveraging the wide-spread popularity of the animated character, Bheem, Gonuts intends to bring more innovation in the area of personalised video messaging with this alliance. Stated Gonuts co-founder Joji George in an official statement, “Chhota Bheem is a character that is a unicorn out of India and is loved by kids and parents both, which is why Gonuts wooed Chhota Bheem to be amongst the home to the stars.”

This offering adds on to Green Gold’s wide range of varied entertainment offerings. Over the years Chhota Bheem continues foraying into various genres and mediums – from podcasts with Gaana, to a widespread licensing and merchandising deals with Savlon, Sanofi and with ICICI bank for Debit Cards, targeting family and children. The expansion of ‘brand’ Bheem has been fascinating throughout.

Speaking on this, Chilaka added, “Brand Chhota Bheem has been expanding steadily and successfully through licensing in various categories. Apart from traditional products, in the last few years we have signed some unconventional deals for Chhota Bheem for Influenza vaccines, coming on Debit cards of ICICI bank, and also being the brand ambassador for Chhattisgarh Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. On the programming front, the infant avatar of Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem with Netflix, has been a resounding success globally. We’re now working on its licensing and merchandising. Soon you will find some exciting Mighty Little Bheem merchandise for zero to two-year-old kids in the market. In summer 2021, the preschool show will also be available on linear TV channels for Indian viewers.”