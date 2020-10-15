Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate;s recent Rain Gameplay Trailer Is Stunning



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate developers NetherRealm Studios released the first full gameplay trailer for one of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2 DLC fighters, Rain earlier today.

The new DLC pack which features Mileena and Rambo, will release on 17 November in addition to the title of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

The gameplay trailer boasts of rain’s water-based moves against strong opponents, and even features rather gruesome deaths where he uses a disc of water to cut apart his enemy. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

I only wanted to see you in the purple rain. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/2liFBNz9CG — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 15, 2020

There will be “krossplay” support in select modes. That means players on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One will be able to fight each other. Further details on this are likely to be revealed as we get closer to launch.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on 17 November 17 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.