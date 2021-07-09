‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ cast revealed by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the characters and all-star cast of the much-anticipated animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The new series is inspired by the award-winning and critically lauded Blade Runner movie franchise. A first look at the new series will debut at the Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel hosted online on 23 July.

The English and Japanese voice cast includes:

– Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

– Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

– Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda.

– Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

– Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

– Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki.

– Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

– Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

– Doc Badger, a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

– Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

– Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

– Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

Starting at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on 23 July, fans will hear directly from the creative team and voice talent Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior VP and creative director for Adult Swim/moderator) as they premiere an exclusive first look at the new series at San Diego Comic Con.

Coming later this year, the Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original Blade Runner: Black Lotus will feature 13 episodes directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. The series is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

Adult Swim will air the English language version on the network’s popular anime programming block Toonami, and Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles to its global community of more than 100 million registered users and four million subscribers. Both will offer the series to viewers worldwide outside of Asia.