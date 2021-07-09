Leo Awards declares ‘The Snoopy Show’ as the Best Animation Series

WildBrain announced in a live YouTube ceremony that The Snoopy Show has taken top honors in its category at the 2021 Leo Awards, winning the Best Animation Series award. In addition, Kenny Ng took home the award for Best Art Direction for the Ninjago episode Superstar Rockin’ Jay. Both series are made at WildBrain’s Vancouver animation studio. The Leo Awards are a project of the Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia celebrating excellence in the province’s film and television industry.

Ninjago

“I couldn’t be prouder that our talented people have been recognized by the Leo Awards for their creative passion and outstanding work on The Snoopy Show and Ninjago,” said WildBrain Vancouver Studio executive VP and GM Amir Nasrabadi. “WildBrain is honoured to have been recognized in such a strong field of nominees representing the best of animation production in BC.”

The Snoopy Show made its global debut in February 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+ and is produced by WildBrain and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates. The Snoopy Show is an animated Peanuts series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved titular beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures.

Produced by WildBrain Studios for LEGO, Ninjago is a CG animated series that sees six young ninja with elemental powers and masters of the ancient fighting style of Spinjitzu defend their world, the mythical realm of Ninjago, against constant threat.