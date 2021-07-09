‘Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super’ animated series in the making by Outfit7 and Epic Story Media

Outfit7 and Epic Story Media have announced new deals for the award-winning family entertainment brand, Talking Tom & Friends. Fans can look forward to a new branded Talking Tom interactive product, as well as a range of consumer products at retailers across the U.S. Epic and Outfit7 are also developing a brand-new 3D CGI animated series for global distribution.

The Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super series is a new iteration of Outfit7’s successful Talking Tom Heroes brand, which already has a massive and dedicated global fanbase. The series will see the popular characters transform into superheroes who must unlock their superpower potential to save the day – all while keeping their day jobs!

“Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super is an exciting new development for Outfit7’s groundbreaking entertainment brand, which already has 79 billion global views of its video content,” said Epic Story Media president and founder Ken Faier. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with Outfit7 and take a brand with such incredible global reach to new heights.”

GameBud Teaser

The series is just one of three deals set to deliver more Talking Tom & Friends to its fans worldwide. Epic Story Media and Outfit7 have partnered with Lukis Global Corp to launch a range of new Talking Tom & Friends products at U.S. retailers in the food, apparel, jewellery, and health and beauty categories.

This fall will see the launch of the GameBud Talking Tom – a first-of-its-kind, game-connected, interactive product. The Talking Tom GameBud, which will be released for presale in Q4 this year, is the first product to launch from direct-to-fan premium play company, HUGE! Play.

HUGE! Play co-CEOs Kevin Mowrer and Adrian Roche said, “We’re incredibly excited to introduce the world to GameBud, an innovative 3D interactive character that will live-connect to your favorite Talking Tom games, while also acting as your very own in-home streamer! It’s an honor to partner with Outfit7 and Epic Story Media on this exciting new milestone and industry first!”