Beebo from ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is getting an animated special ‘Beebo Saves Christmas’ on The CW 

The CW Network announced three original specials making their debut in the fourth quarter of 2021, including an original made for television movie The Waltons’ Homecoming, and two animated titles: a brand new mystery in the all-new The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special and a holiday adventure as Beebo Saves Christmas.

Beebo, the lovable fuzzy toy from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, is getting his own one-hour animated special, Beebo Saves Christmas. Not only that, but the event will be narrated by former Legends star Victor Garber, who played Martin Stein, a.k.a. one-half of Firestorm.

Beebo Saves Christmas,

Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special

After 52 years of solving mysteries, The Scooby-Doo Reunion sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special.

Jonathan Stern will executive produce The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures.

The Waltons’ Homecoming

The movie is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times were hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

The Waltons’ Homecoming is being produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. The movie commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story television movie, which aired on 19 December 1971, and launched the long-running series The Waltons.