To make this summer more fun, Cartoon Network to air ‘Dabbang-The Animated series’ from 31 May

After Little Singham and Smashing Simmba, now it’s time for the most loved, fearless super-cop Chulbul Pandey. Cartoon Network, a Warner Media kids’ channel, is set to regale its young fans in India with its latest action-comedy Dabangg – the Animated series starting 31 May 2021, every day at 12 pm.

The WarnerMedia and Cosmos-Maya collaboration will be one of the first animated series to retain the original version of a popular Bollywood character rather than re-imagine the star as a kid.

Marking the launch of this latest homegrown IP, inspired by one of Bollywood’s most celebrated super-cop franchises, Cartoon Network is also launching a #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign. This unique initiative that celebrates India’s unstoppable cops, #ThankYouForBeingDabangg invites kids from across the country to express their gratitude through handwritten notes, videos, and messages for our police force and their incomparable efforts during the pandemic.

Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia Network head Abhishek Dutta said, “Both kids and their families are just going to love this! Our new animated action-comedy is just so much fun and stars the character Chulbul Pandey – the quirkiest cop in town. It’s been great to work with Cosmos-Maya for yet another highly-promising project.”

He also added, “Through the #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign, we also want to take this opportunity to recognise the constant endeavours of the police force during the Covid pandemic. We encourage our fans and parents to partake in this initiative and showcase their gratitude.”

“We are thrilled to associate with Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya to bring to kids their favourite action-packed Bollywood franchise in an animated avatar. It has been a joyride to create new narratives with ChulbulPandey, who the country has come to know and love. We cannot wait for little fans and their parents, to meet the animated version of the quirky and amazing ChulbulPandey on Cartoon Network!” said Dabangg movie producer Arbaaz Khan.

He further added, “I am also immensely proud to be associated with #ThankYouForBeingDabangg, with Chulbul at the forefront of this initiative by Cartoon Network, to celebrate the immense hard work, bravery, and dedication of India’s police force in the challenging times of the pandemic.”

Cartoon Network will also launch a high-impact 360-degree promotional campaign to promote ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ while also driving maximum participation for the #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign. The channel is collaborating with multiple digital partners such as leading parenting platform Momspresso, popular YouTube kids’ sensation Aayu and Pihu Show, ABCD Dance Factory, with other engaging activities on social media and in-game advertising.