AVGC 40 Under 40 winners announced!

The day has arrived! The results for AnimationXpress’ AVGC for 40 Under 40 are out! AVGC has emerged to be one of the most creative and diverse industries today. With the pandemic hitting the industries, the AVGC ecosystem has been a saviour for many businesses across the country, becoming the need of the hour.

The industry tells stories in its own unique and exciting ways and pushes boundaries being propelled by some of the most luminous minds of the country. Being a witness as well as a part of the industry for more than 15 years, AnimationXpress is pleased to announce the names of 40 luminous individuals who have made a mark in their own ways to the limelight. AVGC 40 Under 40 is an initiative to recognise the finesse of 40 individuals under the age of 40 from the Indian AVGC ecosystem.

The entries have encompassed the entire animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industries and all the aspects associated with it. The entries were submitted by individuals or nominated by someone else. The entire event was executed online with a list of esteemed jury panel consisting of stalwarts like:

Punnaryug Artvision founder and FICCI chairman Ashish Kulkarni,

Toonz Animation CEO P. Jayakumar, Climb Media director Kireet Khurana,

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka,

Industry Veteran, 369 Media and Entertainment founder Krishna Desai

DNEG Mumbai VFX supervisor Tim McGovern

Makuta VFX Division head and chief technical director Pete Draper,

Sun TV Network Cluster head Kavitha Jaubin

Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha

Lakshya Digital Title production director Anando Banerjee

Digital Domain 3.0 India studio head and vice president Sudheer Reddy

Gaming/esports veteran Anurag Khurana

The 40 winners are:

Puppetica Media voice artist Sneha Ravishankar

Aadarsh Technosoft CEO Ankita Shrivastava

Assemblage Entertainment director, Strategy/New Business Development head Arjun Madhavan

Toonz Media Group creative director Indranarayan Datta

Green Gold Animation creative director Akshay Chavan

Epica Studios executive director Satish Chandran

Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta

Ek Number Studios Vrushank Joshi

philmCGI head of production Suraj Shinde

Suryadatta Group of Institutes Animation & VFX HOD Ankit Jain

Digitoonz Media & Entertainment CEO and founder Vikas Kumar

Girgit Studios director Swarup Deb

Discovery Kids creative director Teja Pratap Vempati

Rotomaker head of production & Recruitment Jayapalbabu

Phantom Digital Effects CEO Bejoy Arputharaj

Famulus Media & Entertainment founder partner/COO Suchit Mukherjee

BOT VFX co-founder and director Deepak Bohra

philmCGI CG show supervisor Sujith Subramaniyam

philmCGI VFX shoot supervisor Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo

Avant Garde Films CEO Sohini Mitra

Centroid Motion Capture India director and Motion Capture supervisor Parth Shah

BOT VFX co-founder and director Sreyans S Bardia

Famous Studios managing director Anant Roongta

I-C-E Studios founder Anant Haldia

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta

Skyesports CEO and founder Sivaneswaran Sivanandy

Lucid Labs CEO and founder Chirag Chopra

Basik Marketing / The Esports Club Business Development head Ishaan Arya

underDOGS Gaming CEO and founder Vaibhav Chavan

QYJO CEO and founder Tejas Shirodkar

Fnatic India head Nimish Raut

Xigma Games founder Himanshu Manwani

ASUS ROG brand ambassador of India, JBL Partnered, Streamer, Gamer & Content Creator at YouTube Raman Chopra

Trinity Gaming India CEO and founder Abhishek Aggarwal

TBS Planet founder and CEO Rajeev Tamhankar

Kross Komics marketing lead Siddharth Raikar

Amar Chitra Katha Digital and Brand Solutions editorial director Kuriakose Saju Vaisian

Indusverse Publishers editor-in-chief Arunabh Kumar

Tinkle editor-in-chief Rajani Thindiath

Jazyl Homavazir 2D animator and character designer

We wish heartiest congratulations to the winners and wish them all the best for the future.