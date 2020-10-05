AVGC 40 Under 40 winners announced!

The day has arrived! The results for AnimationXpress’ AVGC for 40 Under 40 are out! AVGC has emerged to be one of the most creative and diverse industries today. With the pandemic hitting the industries, the AVGC ecosystem has been a saviour for many businesses across the country, becoming the need of the hour.
The industry tells stories in its own unique and exciting ways and pushes boundaries being propelled by some of the most luminous minds of the country. Being a witness as well as a part of the industry for more than 15 years, AnimationXpress is pleased to announce the names of 40 luminous individuals who have made a mark in their own ways to the limelight. AVGC 40 Under 40 is an initiative to recognise the finesse of 40 individuals under the age of 40 from the Indian AVGC ecosystem.
The entries have encompassed the entire animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industries and all the aspects associated with it. The entries were submitted by individuals or nominated by someone else. The entire event was executed online with a list of esteemed jury panel consisting of stalwarts like:
- Punnaryug Artvision founder and FICCI chairman Ashish Kulkarni,
- Toonz Animation CEO P. Jayakumar, Climb Media director Kireet Khurana,
- Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka,
- Industry Veteran, 369 Media and Entertainment founder Krishna Desai
- DNEG Mumbai VFX supervisor Tim McGovern
- Makuta VFX Division head and chief technical director Pete Draper,
- Sun TV Network Cluster head Kavitha Jaubin
- Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha
- Lakshya Digital Title production director Anando Banerjee
- Digital Domain 3.0 India studio head and vice president Sudheer Reddy
- Gaming/esports veteran Anurag Khurana
The 40 winners are:
- Puppetica Media voice artist Sneha Ravishankar
- Aadarsh Technosoft CEO Ankita Shrivastava
- Assemblage Entertainment director, Strategy/New Business Development head Arjun Madhavan
- Toonz Media Group creative director Indranarayan Datta
- Green Gold Animation creative director Akshay Chavan
- Epica Studios executive director Satish Chandran
- Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta
- Ek Number Studios Vrushank Joshi
- philmCGI head of production Suraj Shinde
- Suryadatta Group of Institutes Animation & VFX HOD Ankit Jain
- Digitoonz Media & Entertainment CEO and founder Vikas Kumar
- Girgit Studios director Swarup Deb
- Discovery Kids creative director Teja Pratap Vempati
- Rotomaker head of production & Recruitment Jayapalbabu
- Phantom Digital Effects CEO Bejoy Arputharaj
- Famulus Media & Entertainment founder partner/COO Suchit Mukherjee
- BOT VFX co-founder and director Deepak Bohra
- philmCGI CG show supervisor Sujith Subramaniyam
- philmCGI VFX shoot supervisor Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo
- Avant Garde Films CEO Sohini Mitra
- Centroid Motion Capture India director and Motion Capture supervisor Parth Shah
- BOT VFX co-founder and director Sreyans S Bardia
- Famous Studios managing director Anant Roongta
- I-C-E Studios founder Anant Haldia
- Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta
- Skyesports CEO and founder Sivaneswaran Sivanandy
- Lucid Labs CEO and founder Chirag Chopra
- Basik Marketing / The Esports Club Business Development head Ishaan Arya
- underDOGS Gaming CEO and founder Vaibhav Chavan
- QYJO CEO and founder Tejas Shirodkar
- Fnatic India head Nimish Raut
- Xigma Games founder Himanshu Manwani
- ASUS ROG brand ambassador of India, JBL Partnered, Streamer, Gamer & Content Creator at YouTube Raman Chopra
- Trinity Gaming India CEO and founder Abhishek Aggarwal
- TBS Planet founder and CEO Rajeev Tamhankar
- Kross Komics marketing lead Siddharth Raikar
- Amar Chitra Katha Digital and Brand Solutions editorial director Kuriakose Saju Vaisian
- Indusverse Publishers editor-in-chief Arunabh Kumar
- Tinkle editor-in-chief Rajani Thindiath
- Jazyl Homavazir 2D animator and character designer
We wish heartiest congratulations to the winners and wish them all the best for the future.