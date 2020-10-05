Netflix drops ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for the third season of its Emmy-award winning animated series, The Last Kids on Earth. Based on the New York Times’ best-selling book series of the same name by author and executive producer Max Brallier, the series is a highly-anticipated one.

Produced by Vancouver-based Atomic Cartoons for Netflix, season three of Last Kids takes on the journey of a 13-year-old Jack Sullivan living in a mind-clobbering cool tree fort with his best friends during a zombie apocalypse. In the upcoming season, they discover that they may not be the last kids on earth after all.

This is great news for everyone …except Jack, who hopes to keep things the way they are and prove that everything is perfect – and crazy fun. One problem: it’s hard convincing his friends that everything is great when they’re being hunted by a monstrous Nightmare King and an ancient evil who won’t rest until Earth has been devoured – reads the synopsis.

The third season of The Last Kids on Earth will mark the return of a noted star-studded cast including Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Campbell, and Nick Wolfhard who voices the main character, Jack Sullivan. The animated series will premiere on Netflix on 16 October.