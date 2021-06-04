‘Archer’ season 12  all set to premiere on 25 August on FX 

Archer season 12 is all set to premiere with the first two of its eight episodes on 25 August at 10 pm ET/PT. They will first premiere on FX and then on FX on Hulu the next day.

Archer is created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The animated half-hour comedy features Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

Archer season 11 was aired between September and October 2020. It was supposed to begin airing in May 2020 but the pandemic crisis pushed it to September.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, the late Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, Malory Archer, Judy Greer as the office assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Amber Nash as Cyril Figgis, Adam Reed as Pam Poovey. Season 12 also features the voices of guest stars like Pamela Adlon, Eric André, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

The other upcoming live-action series which are set to release this summer on FX on Hulu include American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, American Horror Story: Double Feature, What We Do in the Shadows season three, Impeachment: American Crime, Y: The Last Man and Untitled B.J. Novak Anthology Series.