Fred Rogers Productions ‘Through the Woods’ to air on PBS Kids 

PBS KIDS is launching Through the Woods, a series of animated shorts from award-winning children’s entertainment company Fred Rogers Productions. The shorts will air following episodes of Donkey Hodie every weekday from 4 to 17 June.

Beginning in July, Through the Woods will be joined by Elinor Wonders Why shorts, which will also follow episodes of Donkey Hodie.

The Emmy Award-winning Through the Woods features the adventures of a young boy named Rider and his beloved dog Wolfie as they venture into their backyard woods in search of adventures. As they meet the animals that live there, they observe, ask questions, and ultimately inspire viewers to make discoveries of their own in their neighborhoods and communities.

The three-minute, colourfully animated 2D shorts model the neighborhood and ecosystem of a real place – Pittsburgh! It showcases animals and plants that local kids can find in their own backyard.

Fred Rogers Productions worked with a consultant from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to ensure that all portrayed flora and fauna are seasonal and authentic to the Pittsburgh area. Rather than featuring music, the shorts instead include the sounds of the environment and nature.

Through the Woods was created by Ellen Doherty (Cyberchase, Reading Rainbow) and was animated by Pip Animation (Cyberchase, Caillou, Ren and Stimpy).