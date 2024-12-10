Ánima Kitchent and Able & Baker partner to bring a new animation studio Monkeys & Dinos 

(Top left) Angel Molinero (Bottom left) Carlos Tschuschke

Spanish animation studio Ánima Kitchent and Madrid-based animation studio Able & Baker have teamed up to form a Canary Islands based animation service studio Monkeys & Dinos.

They are combining their decades of industry experience to establish an animation studio focused on delivering quality animation. The decision to join forces in forming Monkeys & Dinos reflects their shared vision and commitment to creating and delivering quality animated content and developing original IPs that will resonate with global audiences.

Able & Baker founder and CEO Carlos Tschuschke commented, ‘We are thrilled and excited about this new venture. We have been actively exploring opportunities to establish our presence and start our activities in the Canary Islands and landing this agreement to join forces with Ánima is fantastic news for us.’

‘Monkeys & Dinos is the culmination of many years of working with Able & Baker on a variety of animation projects. Now is the perfect time to collaborate, bringing the best of each company to the table and offering the market a high-quality service coupled with the tax advantages of the Canary Islands,” said Ánima Kitchent CEO Angel Molinero.

Monkeys & Dinos will capitalise on the Canary Islands’ highly competitive tax incentives on offer, the most notable being rebates of up to 50 per cent on animation production. This financial incentive, combined with the region’s dynamic creatives and production infrastructure makes the Canary Islands a lucrative destination for high-quality animation production.

Monkeys & Dinos is already gearing up for several animated projects set to begin production in 2025, and with a focus on creativity and global storytelling.