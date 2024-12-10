Stan to integrate Okto SDK in its esports and gaming fan engagement platform 

Indian Web3 wallet app Okto will be collaborating with Indian esports and fan engagement platform Stan, enabling its users to experience the benefits of Web3. By integrating the Okto SDK, Stan has allowed users greater control over their in-game assets with new opportunities for participation and monetisation.

As the Web3 gaming industry is moving towards a projected US$100 billion valuation by 2030, Okto’s solutions let gamers and developers alike to open up new avenues for monetisation.

“Okto proved to be the perfect partner by providing Stan with the most efficient way to onboard users to Web3 seamlessly via Okto SDK. This was achieved without adding any additional development or infrastructure overheads for integrating Web3 features, making the transition both effortless and cost-effective. From a gamer’s perspective, managing assets across multiple platforms and dealing with constant redirects was a major hassle.” said Stan co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha.

He further mentioned, “By integrating the Okto embedded wallet, we’ve simplified the entire process, allowing gamers to engage with decentralized applications seamlessly. This integration enables them to manage their digital assets across ecosystems with a single wallet, offering a smoother, more flexible experience and a significant improvement in user experience. With the Okto SDK, we aim to accelerate the widespread adoption of Web3 and ultimately reach a user base of one billion.”

“We’re thrilled to see how the Okto SDK has been successfully addressing our partners’ challenges. We congratulate Stan on taking this step toward a more engaging and empowering experience for their users.The Okto Web3 SDK streamlines the integration process for apps and internet companies, enabling seamless Web3 adoption in just days. This marks the beginning of a transition towards a more decentralized, interoperable, transparent, and self-custodial internet,” Okto DeFi (Decentralized Finance) initiatives head Rohit Jain.

The integration of the Okto Wallet via the SDK has made it easier for gamers to engage with Web3 features. Okto’s SDK simplifies Web3 onboarding by allowing gamers to sign up using a mobile number or email—making the process as easy as using any traditional app. This enables gamers to enjoy Web3 features effortlessly without the complexities of blockchain technology.

The Okto embedded wallet SDK streamlines Web3 integration for apps and internet companies, enabling seamless setup in minutes by a single developer—tasks that traditionally required weeks and a team. For developers and product builders, the SDK drastically reduces development time, enabling the creation of Web3 products up to 10 times faster than conventional methods. This blend of simplicity and efficiency is driving innovation and transforming the Web3 experience. It unlocks opportunities across finance, gaming, social media, and the creator economy. Users can create Web3 wallets within familiar apps, transact without redirection, securely self-custody assets, and access the interoperable Web3 ecosystem effortlessly.

The current evolution in this ongoing transformation is Web3 gaming, which leverages blockchain technology to create a new experience. Web3 gaming offers the gaming and esports industry enhanced ownership, transparency, and new economic opportunities for both players and developers.

Okto is a multi-chain DeFi app that offers a keyless, self-custody wallet. It focuses on simplifying the world of decentralized finance by providing a secure, user-friendly, and innovative solution for managing digital assets. Okto utilizes Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to ensure security for users’ assets.