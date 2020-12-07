Amazon’s animated series, ‘Invincible’ gets a star studded cast

Amazon Prime Video’s new animated series Invincible has a star-studded cast. At the Invincible‘s panel at the Brazilian convention CCXP Worlds, the makers announced more names from the series, along with the characters they’ll be playing. The names feature, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa and Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair.

This is in addition to the previously announced voice cast members which include Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot and others.

Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the planet’s most powerful superhero. Mark, too, develops powers, only to find that his dad’s legacy isn’t as heroic as it seems. It is based on the Skybound/Image comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

The series is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

The eight-episode, hour-long adult animated series from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.