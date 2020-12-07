Reesee Entertainment appoints Cici Zheng in a key role

Children’s entertainment, licensing and media company Reesee Entertainment is bolstering its development division by naming Cici Zheng as Content, Global Media and Licensing joint partner and VP.

In her new role at Reesee Entertainment, Zheng will lead the global exploitation of content partnership, worldwide television and digital media distribution as well as the licensing business for Reesee. She will report to Reesee Entertainment CEO Ray Wang.

Commenting on the appointment, Wang stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Cici to Reesee Entertainment. She has a great track record with children’s and family projects and is ideally placed to help us cement our reputation for developing and representing high quality properties across the domestic and global markets.”

Previously, Zheng served as Content Development director for Global Media and Licensing in Alpha Group (China), for nearly eight years, with project experience across properties including Super Wings, Rev and Roll and Katuri.

Zheng added, “I’m delighted to join Reesee Entertainment, and look forward to exploring exciting new opportunities with partners in China and for the international market.”

Reesee Entertainment was founded by Wang, who was the former president of Alpha International, and Alpha group chief content officer, is dedicated to kids and family content creations and IP management, with business scope ranges from worldwide media distribution, licensing and toys.

At the same time, Reesee Entertainment is helping with introducing brands into China and bringing local shows to the international market. Currently Reesee is developing four original animated series to be released soon and representing Pocoyo (from Zinkia Spain), Bitz & Bob (from BBC/Boat Rocker) in China, as well as representing A-Squad (from Tencent and Baiyi) for the international market.