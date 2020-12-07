No in-person ‘Fortnite’ events in 2021: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that there will be no in-person Fortnite events in 2021, including competitive events like the Fortnite World Cup.

However, the company will continue to organise online competitions throughout next year.

“With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup. We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Epic Games had cancelled the 2020 edition of the Fortnite Cup in April. The first Fortnite World Cup took place in 2019 in New York.

Further, Epic says that it’s “looking at other avenues for high-level competition 2021.” The 2021 competitive schedule will also feature weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups. The post assures fans that “there will be plenty of competitions (not just Trios!) to scratch the competitive itch between FNCS seasons.”

According to the official Fortnite account, it’s the biggest live event the game has ever had, with 15.3 million players joining forces to fight Galactus in-game, and 3.4 million people watching on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. Twitch also hit a peak of 1.5 million viewers in the Fortnite category before the site went down for a short time.