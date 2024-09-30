9 Story announces global sales for preschool series ‘Dylan’s Playtime Adventures’

9 Story Distribution has announced several new sales for its animated children’s series Dylan’s Playtime Adventures (52 x 11 min), based on the Scholastic book series by bestselling author and illustrator Guy Parker-Rees. The adventure-comedy for preschoolers premiered on CBC Kids (Canada) and CBeebies (UK) earlier this year and is set to launch soon on Cartoonito and Max in the United States.

New broadcasters onboard include SVT (Sweden), DRTV (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RTÉ (Ireland), Hop! (Israel), EBS (South Korea), MediaCorp (Singapore), and ETV (South Africa), broadening the series’ global reach.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by award-winning studio Brown Bag Films in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (US, EMEA and Latam) and CBC Kids, the show combines 2D and CG animation. It follows a highly imaginative, multi-coloured striped dog who is eager to role-play every career, from a doctor to a hair stylist to a sea captain. With just some basic props and some great friends, Dylan transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, jumping feet first into every adventure that comes his way.

9 Story Distribution International holds worldwide distribution rights for the series, and 9 Story Brands has worldwide consumer products rights, excluding publishing.