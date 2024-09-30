Toon2Tango to unveil exciting slate of kids’ shows at MIPCOM 2024

Dinomite & Lucy coming in early 2025

Leonine Animation Studios’ Toon2Tango is set to make a strong presence at MIPCOM 2024 in Cannes, where it will showcase a dynamic lineup of current and upcoming kids’ programming. The company, known for its engaging animated content, will spotlight popular titles such as Agent 203, Monster Loving Maniacs, and The Wee Littles. Additionally, it will present exclusive previews of new projects like Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Dinomite & Lucy, and Showtime.

The synopsis of the aforementioned shows are as follows:

Agent 203

The show follows Zoe Stranek, and shares Zoe’s surprise when she finds out her dad used to be a secret agent protecting our planet against alien invasions! Together with her new alien bestie Ulav and her best friends Quigley and Rock, she follows in his footsteps, protecting the planet from General Gore, the ultimate badass alien, hoping to find out what happened to her father.

The 26 x 22’ CGI adventure comedy show, primarily targeted at girls aged six to 10, is a co-production between Toon2Tango, European media company Mondo TV, and India’s Cosmos Maya Animation. The show is distributed by Toon2Tango and Mondo TV and has a second season in production.

Monster Loving Maniacs

The 52 x 11’ 2D comedy show targets six to 10-year-olds and follows three siblings trained as monster hunters by their tough old grandfather. There’s just one problem: these kids are massive horror fans. Why would they want to hunt their monster idols? They love dangerous paranormal creatures. So they find a way to save the monsters.

The show is produced by Denmark-based Ja Film and co-produced by Mondo TV, Belgian film production company Belvision and Brussels-based Ginger Pictures and distributed by Toon2Tango and Mondo TV.

The Wee Littles

Commissioned by Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE and produced by MagPie6Media in a unique style: simulated stop-motion animation using puppets made by leading puppet-making

studio Mackinnon & Sunders, the 46 x 5’ animation show for three to six-year-olds is about a family of four very small creatures – Mum, Dad, Bitsy, and Itsy – living in a great big forest world and working together figuring out how to overcome life’s little obstacles – like raindrops the size of your head! – with imagination, positive support and humour.

After a strong response from broadcasters, Toon2Tango and Mondo TV are jointly distributing it internationally. The show was created and developed by Swedish animator Måns Swanberg (The American Teen, The Case of the Three Sided Men) and Toon2Tango.

Hey Fuzzy Yellow

Upcoming content from Toon2Tango includes the following:

Dinomite & Lucy

The 39x11min show is about Dino, an inventive dino boy, and his extraordinary pet, headstrong cavegirl Lucy, their friendship and their crazy ideas, delves into the adventure of childhood and all the small and large challenges that come with it, not to mention all kinds of fun! The show is set in an alternative prehistoric world in which dinosaurs are the superior species.

Dinomite & Lucy is based on an internationally successful series of books called Minus Drei, by German author Ute Krause. TRIKK17 and M.A.R.K.13™ together with Fabriques d’Images are co-producing this new venture of which 26 episodes are available already, with the remaining 13 to be delivered in early 2025. Toon2Tango will be in charge of its distribution in French-speaking territories, Italy, Iberia and China, while ZDF Studios will handle distribution in all other territories worldwide.

Hey Fuzzy Yellow

The 52 x 11’ show is an original 2D animated series for kids aged three to five, with unpredictable comedy and an entertaining, magazine-style format that supports early education concepts. It is a spirited, very amusing new spin on childhood edutainment with a focus on thinking and self-expression through exploration and play, with fun, and very funny, original songs.

It is a co-production by Toon2Tango, Curiosity Ink Media, Treehouse Republic, and Hotel Hungaria Animation, and is currently in production with 26 episodes available now; the remaining 26 episodes are set for delivery in spring 2025. The show has already been acquired by Warner Bros Discovery in Latin America, while Cookbook Media LLC, a global franchise management agency, has been appointed as North American content distributor.

Showtime

The project is a 2D concept soon entering production. The idea behind Showtime is based on an experience which every parent knows only too well: kids setting up their own theatre/musical show, which quite often ends in a funny situation – or not!

Crafted in partnership with leading international studios, these projects reflect Toon2Tango’s commitment to delivering imaginative, high-quality entertainment for young audiences