‘FAU-G: Domination’ crosses one million pre-registrations in three weeks

Indian FPS FAU-G: Domination crossed over one million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store for Android in about three weeks. This makes it the fastest game to hit the one million milestone for the game’s publisher Nazara Publishing.

Pre-registrations for the game went live earlier in the month from 5 September with a gameplay trailer at the game’s world premiere event featuring nCore Group and Dot9 Games mentor, Indian cinema actor Akshay Kumar.

nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal shared, “Hitting this milestone so quickly is a powerful testament to the growing demand for high-quality, Made-in-India content. Indian gamers are a discerning audience, and their overwhelming support shows that they’re hungry for experiences that reflect their culture and identity. This early validation reinforces our belief that India is not just a consumer of global gaming content, but a creator of world-class games that resonate both at home and internationally.”

The game’s developer, Dot9 Games CEO and co-founder Deepak Ali stated, “While the Dot9 Games team is working tirelessly to make FAU-G: Domination the best it can be, a million pre-registrations is just the incentive we need to make it even better. The game is at the stage where we’re fine-tuning and deciding what features players need at launch — with some playtests before that.”

Pre-registrations for the game are now live on the Google Play Store for Android with pre-registrations on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS to follow soon.