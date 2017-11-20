Vancouver Film School’s Mumbai and Hyderabad campuses launched; will include courses for the AVGC industry

Vancouver Film School (VFS) has partnered with Digital India (DI) to create satellite campuses to offer programs in animation, VFX, game development and film to provide skills to students at par with international industry standards.

The collaboration at Mumbai was marked by a signing ceremony between VFS and DI at Taj Mahal Palace hotel attended by Canadian Minister of Trade, François-Philippe Champagne, high commissioner of Canada, Nadir Patel, Diwakar Gandhi for VFS, Meena Sood for DI and Ashish Kulkarni from FICCI AVGC Forum on 16 November 2017.

Diwakar Gandhi, director of international strategy and business development, VFS said: “For every one student that can come to VFS in Vancouver, there are ten who cannot come here due to several limiting factors. That is why we have decided to launch programs in India so that we can provide the same quality of education and training to prepare students for a career in global film and entertainment industry.”

He added, “Whether the students are in Vancouver, Shanghai or Mumbai, their aspirations are the same and we, at VFS, want to help students achieve their dreams while enhancing the local industries.”

VFS has plans to launch several campuses in India starting with a Mumbai campus by mid-2018. The other campuses include Hyderabad and New Delhi. VFS has identified key industry players and partners who will assist in connecting with the Indian industry and essentially function as VFS mentors in India.

A business delegation from Canada headed by honourable minister of Trade, Canada, Francoise Phillippe Champagne met Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.VFS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to create its satellite campus in Hyderabad.The Telangana government has already launched a policy for augmenting the growth and development of animation, VFX, comics and gaming (AVCG) sector.

“The Government of Telangana and VFS have joined efforts through this MoU to synergise on skilling the youths from the state on cutting edge technologies in animation, VFX and gaming sector,” said KT Rama Rao.

High commissioner of Canada, Nadir Patel stated: “VFS in India is an important milestone for advancing opportunities in media and entertainment. The film and television industry will benefit immensely by VFS creating a satellite centre in Mumbai, and this will build on the momentum created by the India Canada Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty.”

“VFS India initiative comes with a great timing when India is poised to create its own media and entertainment global brands. The access to world class education in the space of film, animation, VFX, gaming, AR, VR, performance capture and sound design will help us create new bench marks in India” said Chairman, FICCI Animation, VFX, gaming and comics forum, Ashish Kulkarni.

Vancouver Film School (VFS) is planning to open the Mumbai campus in July 2018. It has identified two locations, one in Bandra and the other in Andheri. The new branch will also be looking at keeping courses, taught in VFS, Canada. More than 1200 students have applied here and it will be a great opportunity for the Indian students. There will also be programs where students will do the foundation courses here and specialisation there. It would save on the cost for the students.

Right now, there are programs for animation, VFX, film and sound design. For gaming also, it would be started soon. It will actually be added stage by stage.

Courses would be announced in February for admission and will start from July onwards. Some permanent faculties are coming from Canada and there will be few visiting faculties from there as well. It has also identified some of the faculties, who will be going to Canada for training for three months between January and May.