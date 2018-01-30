‘Beyblade Burst Evolution’ season two to launch in French on 3 February on Télétoon in Canada

SUNRIGHTS INC, the New York City-based entertainment rights management company, today announced that Corus Entertainment has confirmed the season two premiere date of the French-language version of the animated action series Beyblade Burst. Titled Beyblade Burst Evolution, the new season launches 3 February on Corus’ Télétoon network in Canada.

“Corus embraced Beyblade Burst, and were among the first broadcasters to license, air and promote the series to its Canadian viewers and fans in French,” said SUNRIGHTS MD Kaz Soeda. “The success of the first installment of the series on Corus’ Teletoon network in English created even greater anticipation among fans for season two. This will be supported by a new SwitchStrike toy line introduced by the brand’s master toy licensee Hasbro, as well as a new global multiplayer update on the Beyblade Burst app, and the addition of unique apparel designs from licensee Bioworld, an industry leader in licensed and branded apparel and accessories for the biggest entertainment brands in the world, who are expanding their Beyblade Burst apparel line into Canadian retail. Beyblade Burst Evolution will be everywhere in Canada in 2018.”

Comprising the second season of the Beyblade Burst series, 51 half-hour episodes developed under the new Beyblade Burst Evolution banner will welcome fans back to the world of Beyblade. The continuing saga of a group of passionate Bladers who follow their dreams on an journey to the top, Beyblade Burst Evolution catches up with Valt Aoi, runner-up at the Japanese National Tournament, as he travels to Spain after being scouted by the prestigious Spanish club, BC Sol. With the world as their stage, Valt and friends face daily challenges in their fight to make it to the World League. But before they can earn the right to a spot, they must first prove themselves in the European League. Will Valt be able to lead BC Sol to ultimate victory? And once there, does he stand a chance of beating the best Bladers on the planet? So begins the story of Valt’s evolution as he battles his way to the pinnacle of the Blading world in Beyblade Burst Evolution.

In support of Beyblade Burst Evolution, Hasbro, the brand’s master toy license partner, will be introducing the latest way to battle — the new Beyblade Burst SwitchStrike line. The Beyblade Burst SwitchStrike product line, which hits store shelves in Canada and the U.S. this month (January 2018), allows fans to switch up their striking powers and help customise the course of battle. Similarly, Bioworld Merchandising will be expanding into Canadian retail outlets with apparel designs inspired by the new Beyblade Burst Evolution artwork, including apparel and sleepwear targeted to young adults.

In addition to the introduction of the new Beyblade Burst SwitchStrike toy line, Hasbro has released the next evolution of the Beyblade Burst app, available now in the App Store and Google Play. This next evolution in the app allows fans to expand their play digitally and battle friends in over 90 countries worldwide through a vibrant global multiplayer with leaderboards, personalised profiles, an enhanced digital top selection and the capability of earning achievements to level up from rookie to ultimate BeybladeMaster!

Initially released in the USA (Disney XD) in December 2016, the first season of the animated action series Beyblade Burst has been licensed by SUNRIGHTS to television platforms in Canada (Teletoon, Disney XD), Latin America (Cartoon Network Latin America), Germany (Nickelodeon), Australia (Channel Go!), New Zealand (TVNZ), France (Canal J, Gulli), Spain (Boing), Portugal (Biggs), Greece (Star) and Turkey (Cartoon Network), among others. Hasbro is the master toy licensee for the Beyblade Burst brand and SUNRIGHTS is working with several licensing agents in key markets around the world to expand the brand’s licensed product lines.