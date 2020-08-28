Virtual AVGC events galore: Here are the key AVGC events of 2020

2020 is a year of virtual AVGC events and conventions. These events have shown the resilience and the spirit of the AVGC community in the teeth of the adversity.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology and aggregator platforms have risen to the fore in the virtual space to celebrate this process of adaptation.



Here are the notable benchmark AVGC events that took the virtual route :-



Summit FX 2020





CII (Confederation Of Indian Industry) has announced the first ever dedicated virtual summit for the Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics [AVGC] sector – which is set to showcase the cutting edge of content and technology in the Media & Entertainment industry.

SummitFX 2020 aims to set a new benchmark in taking this dedicated virtual AVGC event to the global stage. The summit will span four days across multiple tracks providing an amazing range of sessions that would attract content creators, broadcasters, buyers, studios, production companies, publishers, distributors & developers across the gamut of the AVGC landscape.



SIGGRAPH 2020

The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. Following an unprecedented decision to move its 47-year-old annual conference fully virtual, organizers of SIGGRAPH 2020 have quickly pivoted to design an all-digital conference that is as unique as its typical in-person offering. Originally planned to take place 19–23 July in Washington, D.C., SIGGRAPH 2020 shifted to late summer, spanning two weeks from 17–28 August.

FICCI FRAMES 2020

One of the largest, oldest and the apex business organizations in India is the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, also known as FICCI. Every year since 2001, a convention called FICCI Frames is organised where prominent personalities from the Media and Entertainment sector come together and conduct panel discussions on various topics. This year, due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the organization decided to host a virtual convention called E-Frames 2020.



Animation Masters Summit 2020

The Animation Masters Summit (AMS) is an animation industry conference organized every year by Toonz Animation in India. The event brings together animation experts from across the world to discuss trends in the animation industry. The flagship annual event of Toonz, was held virtual for the first time in the 21-year history of the event, in response to the current global scenario.



DigiCon 6 Asia

DigiCon6 ASIA Awards is an annual competition held each fall, which seeks and recognizes talented creators through-out Asia (ex : Japan, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand) and rewards them for their outstanding works. Furthermore, DigiCon6 provides these creators with opportunities to expand their creative ground by supporting their innovative minds and activities year-round. This year it has gone virtual.