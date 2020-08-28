10 game releases to look out for in September 2020

As the month of September is around the corner, here are the games releases that will see the light of day in September 2020 :-

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (1 September)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. Ary will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX , Switch

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (3 September)



Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale is a cooperative game where up to four players can work as chefs in a kitchen. Set within the cook’s cabin of a fairytale forest, Cook-Out challenges up to four players to communicate and collaborate as they keep the orders coming for a hungry cast of enchanted creatures. Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale will be available later this year. The game will launch later this year on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift platforms, with additional platforms to come

Platforms: PC VR

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (8 September)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a RPG game which is remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay .Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customisable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX

Bounty Battle (10 September )



Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where a player can pit their favourite Indie heroes against one another! Indie heroes from games like Guacamelee! Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon Owlboy and more battle it out in this fighter frenzy.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX, Switch

Medieval Dynasty (17 September )

Medieval Dynasty is a unique mix of life simulation, survival and strategy build-up game. Explore a huge and living open world, build up your village and lead your folks through the middle ages. Discover the wide-open world of the Middle ages with all its dangers and mysteries! Hunt and cultivate your land, build your home and expand your village into a flourishing medieval town. Rule and care for your people and secure your place in history by founding your own dynasty.

Platforms: PC

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (18 September)



WWE 2K Battlegrounds is multiplayer arcade experience featuring interactive environments and devastating power-ups. The game has over 70 WWE superstars and legend. Battle your friends online or on the couch in loads of match types, including the new King of the Battleground and online tournaments.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia

Unrailed! (September 23)



Unrailed! is a multiplayer game where you have to work together with your friends to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with both friendly and hostile inhabitants, cooperate with your friends and keep it from derailing!

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

The Walking Dead: Onslaught (29 September)

The Walking Dead: Onslaught, the official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Experience an all-new exclusive The Walking Dead story, defend yourself with real-motion melee and ranged combat, and confront both the horrors and humanity of the apocalypse. Join Daryl and Rick as a player bash, slice, shoot, and shove their way through hordes of the undead in The Walking Dead Onslaught.

Platforms: PC VR, PSVR

Baldur’s Gate III (30 September)



Baldur’s Gate III is an upcoming role-playing video game that looks to offer both a single-player and cooperative multiplayer element. Players will be able to create one or more characters and form a party along with computer-generated characters to explore the game’s story. Optionally, players will be able to take one of their characters and team up online with other players to form a party

Platforms: PC, Stadia

Mafia: Definitive Edition (25 September)

Mafia: Definitive Edition is an upcoming action-adventure video game a full remake of the original, Mafia: Definitive Edition was built from the ground up with new assets and an expanded story, although missions and arcs from the original game are carried over. As with the 2002 game, players control Tommy Angelo throughout the game’s single-player campaign, and its world is navigated on foot or by vehicle. New to the remake is the introduction of motorcycles, a first in the series. Mafia: Definitive Edition‘s gameplay mechanics are based on those of Mafia III. A ‘Classic Difficulty setting will also be included, serving as the game’s hardest difficulty setting and will change some gameplay mechanics such as ammunition management and police response to crimes to be more true to the original 2002 game.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia